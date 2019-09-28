Maimu McLeod (nee Kallas) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. She was 96 years young.



Maimu was born in Estonia, and fled under Nazi gunfire to Sweden, eventually arriving in Nelson, BC, in the late 40s. A decade later, she relocated to Victoria, BC, where she lived the rest of her life. Maimu loved painting, travelling, volunteering and telling everyone about her time in Estonia.



Before her thirty year marriage to Jack McLeod, Maimu was married to Harald Raig for fifteen years. She was predeceased by her son Tom Raig, and is survived by her children Cathy Raig, Kathy Campos, and Trevor McLeod; their spouses; and four grandchildren. We were all the better for knowing her, and she will be greatly missed.

