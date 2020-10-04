Malcolm Caudle passed away suddenly on Tuesday 15th September in Victoria. He was born in England in 1947, He first enlisted in the British navy and subsequently transferred to the New Zealand navy in 1973. Malcolm relocated to Victoria in the early 1990s where he spent the remainder of his life. His last years were spent as owner/operator of Japan Taxi where he was internationally known as an outstanding tour guide. He will be deeply missed by family and friends throughout England, New Zealand, Canada, America and Japan.



Forever in our hearts.



