Sadly on April 29 Malcolm passed away at home. He will be much missed by all of his family. Malcolm was predeceased by his wife, Anneliese, in 2014. Malcolm is survived by his children, Annemarie (Harry), Wayne and Michael. (Char). His grandchildren, Clayton (Kelsey), Lucas and Kate and great-grandson, Ryder. Soldier, sailor, boatbuilder, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather...but to most of us he was just "poppa." Memorial service will be held Friday, May 10, at 11:00 at Sands Funeral Home, Colwood.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 4 to May 6, 2019