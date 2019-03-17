Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Jerome McDonald. View Sign

McDONALD, Malcolm Jerome November 9, 1934 - March 3, 2019 It is with great sorrow we announce Malcolm Jerome McDonald passed away peacefully in the Cowichan Valley Hospital in Duncan, BC on March 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving partner James E. Thornton, sisters Doris (Gary) Westrack, Grace Robichaud, brother Stanley (Dorothy), nieces: Debra Robichaud, Starla Griffiths, Shannon Korth, Rhoda (Ramsay) Murdock, Joan (Ramsay) MacDonald; nephews: David Michael Robichaud, Blaine Griffiths, Steven Griffiths, Malcolm Ramsay, Derrich Ramsay, George Ramsay. Predeceased by parents Neil Joseph and Beatrice Mary McDonald, brother Bernard, sisters Theresa Ramsay and Sylvia (Thomas) Griffiths. Malcolm was educated at King Edward Public School and Technical High School, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Malcolm joined the Royal Canadian Airforce in 1952 completing basic training in Rock Cliffe, Ontario and transferred to Langar, England. He travelled to Metz, France in 1957 and then to Germany and other locations while posted overseas. Upon transfer back to Air Station Cold Lake, Alberta, he served until his honourable discharge in 1964. On discharge he settled in Vancouver, BC, where he met and joined into partnership with James Thornton in 1971. He enjoyed family life, travelling around the world with his loving partner, his Japanese silk needlework, gardening and dog care for friends and neighbours. Malcolm is much admired by his family and friends and he will be greatly missed by all. Cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held.





McDONALD, Malcolm Jerome November 9, 1934 - March 3, 2019 It is with great sorrow we announce Malcolm Jerome McDonald passed away peacefully in the Cowichan Valley Hospital in Duncan, BC on March 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving partner James E. Thornton, sisters Doris (Gary) Westrack, Grace Robichaud, brother Stanley (Dorothy), nieces: Debra Robichaud, Starla Griffiths, Shannon Korth, Rhoda (Ramsay) Murdock, Joan (Ramsay) MacDonald; nephews: David Michael Robichaud, Blaine Griffiths, Steven Griffiths, Malcolm Ramsay, Derrich Ramsay, George Ramsay. Predeceased by parents Neil Joseph and Beatrice Mary McDonald, brother Bernard, sisters Theresa Ramsay and Sylvia (Thomas) Griffiths. Malcolm was educated at King Edward Public School and Technical High School, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Malcolm joined the Royal Canadian Airforce in 1952 completing basic training in Rock Cliffe, Ontario and transferred to Langar, England. He travelled to Metz, France in 1957 and then to Germany and other locations while posted overseas. Upon transfer back to Air Station Cold Lake, Alberta, he served until his honourable discharge in 1964. On discharge he settled in Vancouver, BC, where he met and joined into partnership with James Thornton in 1971. He enjoyed family life, travelling around the world with his loving partner, his Japanese silk needlework, gardening and dog care for friends and neighbours. Malcolm is much admired by his family and friends and he will be greatly missed by all. Cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close