Malcolm (Mal) Roberts

Obituary

ROBERTS, Malcolm (Mal) September 16, 1942 - April 17, 2019 Mal passed away peacefully after losing his battle with dementia. Predeceased by parents Len and Elsie, sister Shirley, sister-in-law Carol, uncles Bob and Ken. He leaves behind his loving wife Terry, sons Sean, Jason and Kevin; sister Diane (Al), brothers Tony, Ken (Joanne), nieces and nephews; father-in-law (Joe Bryant), brother-in-law Muzz (Michelle). Mal loved gardening, talking to the neighbours, barbequeing (beer in hand), family and friends and the Beatles. Special thank you to 8th N Jubilee Hospital and Beacon Hill Villa for their care and Dr. James Taylor. No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
