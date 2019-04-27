Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm (Mal) Roberts. View Sign Obituary

ROBERTS, Malcolm (Mal) September 16, 1942 - April 17, 2019 Mal passed away peacefully after losing his battle with dementia. Predeceased by parents Len and Elsie, sister Shirley, sister-in-law Carol, uncles Bob and Ken. He leaves behind his loving wife Terry, sons Sean, Jason and Kevin; sister Diane (Al), brothers Tony, Ken (Joanne), nieces and nephews; father-in-law (Joe Bryant), brother-in-law Muzz (Michelle). Mal loved gardening, talking to the neighbours, barbequeing (beer in hand), family and friends and the Beatles. Special thank you to 8th N Jubilee Hospital and Beacon Hill Villa for their care and Dr. James Taylor. No service by request.





ROBERTS, Malcolm (Mal) September 16, 1942 - April 17, 2019 Mal passed away peacefully after losing his battle with dementia. Predeceased by parents Len and Elsie, sister Shirley, sister-in-law Carol, uncles Bob and Ken. He leaves behind his loving wife Terry, sons Sean, Jason and Kevin; sister Diane (Al), brothers Tony, Ken (Joanne), nieces and nephews; father-in-law (Joe Bryant), brother-in-law Muzz (Michelle). Mal loved gardening, talking to the neighbours, barbequeing (beer in hand), family and friends and the Beatles. Special thank you to 8th N Jubilee Hospital and Beacon Hill Villa for their care and Dr. James Taylor. No service by request. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close