EICHEL, MGen (Ret'd) Malcolm Scott CMM, CD (1940 - 2019) Peacefully passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria on Thursday, May 9. He took wing in the presence of his devoted wife of 50 years, Donna, his two sons, Garth and Brehn, and his daughter-in-law, Heather. Scott is predeceased by his father, Gas, and mother, Janet, and his older brother, Willis. Born in Indian Head, Sask., Scott graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1963. That same year he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as a radio officer, later cross-training to pilot in 1968. After getting his wings, Scott flew a variety of military aircraft, notably the Canadair CP-107 Argus and Lockheed CP-140 Aurora. He also learned to fly the venerable Sikorsky CH-124 Sea King while serving as Base Commander of CFB Shearwater in Nova Scotia. He went on to serve in a variety of senior leadership roles in Winnipeg and Ottawa before retiring from the military in 1994. Out of uniform, Scott moved to B.C. and continued his flying career as a civilian instructor, teaching students at flight schools in Boundary Bay and Victoria for the next 25 years. When he wasn't flying he could often be found talking about it with other aviators, usually over a bowl of wonton soup at the Dakota Café at the Victoria Flying Club. Scott was a social guy, and he rejoiced telling stories with martini in hand in the company of friends and family. He loved art, literature and travel, and complaining about progressive politicians. A private memorial service will be held in the hangar of 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron in Sidney B.C. on June 13 at 13:00. Anyone wishing to attend please email





