McSORLEY Malcolm (Mike) Staniforth May 26, 1930 - March 25, 2019 Dad passed away two months from his 89th birthday. As a young man Dad hopped off the train in the middle of the Laurentian wilderness and skied into his cabin with friends. He was a Canadian Junior B badminton champion. Flew his first plane when he was dating our mother (scared her silly) and continued to fly most of his life. He was stationed in Frobisher Bay where he worked the DEW Line installing RADAR and radio stations to save us all from Russian invasion (guess it worked!). Later Dad moved to California and worked at JPL on NASA's Lunar Orbiter and Mariner missions. In the mid 60s Dad moved the family back to Canada where he ran a successful business until the age of 84. Dad loved to fish and may have single-handedly had a serious impact on wild salmon stocks. He always forged his own path. Took risks but was no fool, and with a wink, said the harder he worked the luckier he got. Malcolm (Dad) survived by his son Ian McSorley (Kelly Brooks), daughters Christine McSorley, Cynthia Albers (Brad), ex-wife Christina Rainey, as well as his brother Arthur McSorley. Dad will be missed by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Dad requested no service, but perhaps when you look up at the star filled sky or upon a beautiful ocean you will remember him and give a wink and a wave.





