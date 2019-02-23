TIDMARSH, Malcolm (Mac) Passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. Mac was born in Montreal on April 1, 1954. He was a guy you could always count on for a laugh, a good story, or a few words of wisdom (whether you asked for them or not). Someone who always seemed to have an answer for any crazy question you might have and would listen to even your most trivial complaints without judgement. Mac inspired many with his ability to make the most of any situation and appreciate all the small things in life. We will miss admiring the Olympic Mountains with him, many walks and bike rides taking in all of nature's beauty, his sharp mind while playing cards, the witty letters he wrote, and his love for McDonald's cheeseburgers. Mac was a loving husband, father, and 'Bampa' to Tencza. He is survived by his wife Janet, their two daughters Emily (Phil) and Alison (Romelo) and his granddaughter Tencza (the absolute apple of his eye), as well as his siblings and their families. We all loved him very much and will miss his gentle a quirky spirit. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mac to Spinal Cord Injury BC https://sci-bc.ca/ Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019