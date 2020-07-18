CONNORS, Malcolm Victor Malcolm Victor Connors passed at the age of 83, on July 14, 2020 due to heart failure. Over the past couple of years he struggled with a variety of health-related issues including dementia and as per his personality, he fought it every step of the way. It was heartbreaking to watch our family leader, mentor, defender and provider deteriorate over time. Malcolm was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary, his brothers George, Chick, Bill and in 2019 the rock in his life, wife Lizzie. He is survived by their children Scott (Linda), Tammy, Shawn, Melinda (Guy) and Kathleen, grandchildren Brent, Alicia, Chris, Brett, Michael, Jasmine, Abigail, Lily May and Nathaniel. Malcolm grew up in Vic West and was extremely proud to have come from that part of the city. He played prominent roles on Soccer and Softball Championship Teams. School was not his thing, so at the age of 16 his mother took him to the VMD Shipyard and turned him over to those who would take him from being a teenager, to a man. Dad said that during his early years at the shipyard, some men gave him a hard time because of his age, while others stood on guard for him and trained him during his tenure as an Apprentice. In 1957 he obtained his apprenticeship documents as a Shipwright. Dad remained at the Shipyard for 13 years. In 1967 he decided to venture out on his own and opened Island Carpet Service which he operated until his retirement. As a Dad he was tough but fair. We children did not always see eye to eye with him, there were battles, but we loved and respected him. Dad was our fiercest defender and greatest promoter. He was a hard worker, a skilled tradesman. Dad was a loyal husband to Lizzie. He built us a beautiful home in the Blenkinsop Valley where we grew up. He coached our sports teams and was a hands-on Dad raising us, protecting us, and leading us. One vivid memory of Dad is him coming home on payday, with new hockey sticks for us, while his works shoes were full of holes. His priorities were clear as day, he came second. We always had pets growing up, but as we went out on our own, Dad and Mom used their spare time to take in/rescue dogs, cats and birds. Unwanted pets were never turned away at their door. Dad and Mom nurtured and cared for injured wildlife in the Valley. Deer, herons, birds, racoons no matter, and if he found them deceased, he would bundle them up in blankets and bury them with love and respect. Yes, he was the Malcolm Connors who would place obits in the Times Colonist for his dogs, Candy, Maude, Pal, Dave and Starr. Some folks thought it was strange while others embraced it. Dad was true to himself. He loved, and most importantly respected all animals. His entire life he was an accomplished bodybuilder. Dad built a home a gym that would rival most. He was all about nutrition and strength, was well-read on nutrition. Late into his seventies, he would pump iron and right to the end, took an extensive array of supplements. Over the course of a few months in late 2018 and early 2019, he lost Starr his white Belgium Shepherd, and then his wife Lizzie shortly thereafter. Dad was heartbroken, searching for answers, none of which ever came. His health deteriorated, but his fight and spirit never did. Dad spent the last few months in Sunset Lodge in his old stomping grounds Vic West. Covid 19 resulted in no visitors until July 14, when his eldest son Scott got to visit him. They spoke of days gone past, his brothers and mother, family gatherings around the kitchen table at 510 Catherine Street, family summer holidays at Qualicum Beach, their boat STAGGO II, fishing, water skiing, hockey and baseball and Lizzie. Six hours later he was gone. Was he waiting for one last goodbye, we would like to think so. Dad lived life his way, he was the boss and we loved him for it. The family is grateful for the care he received at Sunset Lodge and prior to that at VGH 6th floor. We are thankful to all those who crossed Dads path in his lifetime. Business people, local merchants, friends, hockey and baseball parents and players, neighbours and family members, your patience, love, friendship and support did not go unnoticed. Lizzie and the animals are all waiting for Malcolm to finally cross Rainbow Bridge.... As per Malcolm's request, there will be no service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.