It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Malcom Hodgins. Malcolm was born in Victoria BC. He grew up in Qualicum Beach and South Africa. Malcom worked around boats and marinas for many years. He had a fishing charter business in Qualicum, then worked in the Coast Guard all over the B.C. coast. He ‘retired’ to a life of gardening, where he created many beautiful gardens around Victoria. Malcolm left behind his partner of many decades Barbie, his children Helena (George), Gardner (Catherine), Kim (Colin) and Andrew (Kelly). He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jasper, Piper, Kai, Fraser, Nova and Clancy. A private ceremony has been held in his honour.
Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019