Manuel Blanco Martinez
1936 - 2020
BLANCO MARTÍNEZ, Manuel January 26, 1936 - August 15, 2020 On Saturday, August 15th Manuel passed away peacefully in his home in Victoria at the age of 84. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be deeply missed by his wife of 51 years, María (née Caamaño Domínguez), daughters Ana (husband Jim) and Ysabel, grandchildren Miles and Veronica, and many friends and family in Victoria and Galicia, Spain. Wise, pragmatic, and witty, Manuel lived his life honestly and authentically. He valued loyalty, hard work, friendship, curiosity and cultural heritage, and sought to instill those values in his children and grandchildren, of whom he was so proud. He was a devoted family man and deeply committed to María. Manuel was remarkably talented. There were many who enjoyed the fruits of his labour - whether his homegrown tomatoes or a glass of wine - and who benefited from his generosity in helping to build, repair, and renovate. Always resourceful, Manuel never came across a piece of wood he couldn't find a use for! The younger of two children born to Manuel Blanco Saborido and Dolores Martínez Vilariño in O Freixo, A Coruña, Spain, Manuel was a builder and adventurer early on. As a teen he began working in his village's shipyard, and at 18 he travelled to Venezuela where he lived and worked for 8 years. Later, he worked on merchant ships and enjoyed travelling to various ports in Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the United States. Manuel arrived in Victoria in 1966 and worked as a carpenter in various communities throughout British Columbia, ranging from the Peace River area and Haida Gwaii to Tahsis and Powell River. He returned to Spain in 1968 where he met and later married María in 1969. They came to Victoria together, where they built two homes, a family, and a life in a community where Manuel enjoyed daily walks by the sea. The family thanks the many friends and family for their support in recent months. A private service will be held now, and will be followed by a memorial Mass to celebrate Manuel's life when it is safe to do so. Donations in Manuel's memory to the BC Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictcoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC V8T 4B8
(250) 388-5155
