De MEDEIROS, Manuel Cabral 1940 - 2020 Manuel Cabral De Medeiros passed away on January 31, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital with family by his side. Born April 9th, 1940 in Achadinha, Sao Miguel, Açores, Manuel is survived by his wife, Maria Augusta, and leaves behind his five children, Jorge (Kristina), Maria (George), John (Michelle), Albert (Aida) and Victor (Sabrina), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Francisco (Emilia) and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the VGH staff on the 6th floor North for their exceptional care of Dad these past few weeks. Funeral Mass will be held at our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive, Victoria on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by his final resting place at Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020