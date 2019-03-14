Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel de Sousa Achadinha. View Sign

ACHADINHA, Manuel de Sousa It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Manuel de Sousa Achadinha on March 12, 2019. Manuel was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born In Agua de Pau, San Miguel, Azores, Portugal on December 2, 1933 and immigrated to Canada in 1959. Family was everything to Manuel. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maria Dos Anjos and is survived by his daughter, Lucy and sons, Manuel (Nomita), Carlos (Julie), and David (Catherine); grandchildren, Cheryl (Randy), Lisa (David), Christian, Helena, Mattheus, Marek, Maksim, Austin and great-grandson, Dante. His love, strength and giving spirit will be dearly missed by both friends and family. Manuel's family would like to thank the staff at Mount St. Mary's Hospital that cared for Manuel in his later years. Prayers will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Parish (4635 Elk Lake Dr.). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Manuel's memory to Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at







