BRAGA, Manuel Melo We announce the passing of our beloved brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. Born on January 21, 1940. He passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 at James Bay LTC Home, where he was a resident for 19 months. He will be missed by his sister, Maria; brother, Antonio; wife, Maria; daughter, Natercia (Gil) and sons, Adelio and Vitor (Deanna); grandchildren, Jessica, Chelsea, Johnathan, Miranda, Matthew and Lukas. Predeceased by his daughter, Elizabet. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019