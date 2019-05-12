Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcel Mayer. View Sign Obituary

MAYER, Marcel Marcel, aged 67, passed away peacefully, family at his side, after living for years, courageously and stoically, with cancer. He left this world in the amazing, loving and gentle care of Victoria Hospice. Marcel was born in Montreal, attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Vancouver, and studied and practiced art, which he both collected and produced. He worked for many years as a waiter, designer and chef and always appreciated the wit and kindness of his colleagues. His life work culminated in raising his son, Toryn. For his brothers and sisters, his sardonic and unfailingly apt humor - was healing. He is survived by his beloved son, Toryn, his brother and sisters, Margaret, Brian (Maria), Eileen (Bruce), Eleanor, Dorothy-Jean (Cardy), and Louise, his other siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family. Many thanks to the immensely competent and compassionate team who accompanied him - Dr. Brian Murray and other doctors, health professionals and volunteers at the BC Cancer Agency; Royal Jubilee and Victoria Hospitals' Emergency and Medical teams; VIHA case workers, administrators, Beacon Community Services; Gorge Road Hospital; Greenwoods Eldercare (Saltspring); pharmacists, paramedics, WestShore Lodge and - a beautiful end to the long and winding road - Victoria Hospice. Donations may be made on his behalf to Victoria Hospice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 12 to May 13, 2019

