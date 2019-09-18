KORUPCZYNSKI, Marek It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Marek Korupczynski on September 12, 2019 from sudden cardiac arrest. He was born on May 28, 1950 in Gizycko, Poland. Predeceased by his parents, he will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jolanta; son, Tomasz; his sister, Ursula, extended family in Poland and friends around the world. Before emigrating to Canada, Marek worked as a lawyer for several companies in Poland. To pursue his passion for art he graduated from UVIC's Visual Art program in 1997. For several years he worked for Black Press in Victoria, before retiring in 2016. He lived his life enthusiastically with humor, courage and insatiable curiosity about the world. Marek travelled extensively with his family visiting many countries. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BC Heart and Stroke Foundation at www.heartandstroke.ca Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019