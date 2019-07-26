Marg slipped away peacefully at SPH Palliative Care Unit.
She will be missed by her loving husband of 64 years, Jack; daughters, Sandie (Will), Cheryl (Dwayne), Lori (Alan), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marg loved her whole family, was an avid Red Hatter and enjoyed a good game of crib.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Palliative Team at SPH. They were compassionate, caring and respectful of her wishes.
By request, there will be no service.
Published in The Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019