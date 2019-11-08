Born November 19th, 1945, in Edmonton AB. Died October 31st, 2019 at James Bay Care Centre, Victoria BC, after a lengthy struggle with vascular dementia.
Abby is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward (Ted) Adamowski, her three children, Diana White, Alison Adamowski Merriam, and John Adamowski, her grandchildren Connor, Harrison, Emily, Payton, and Jamie, her brother John (Hunt) McMeekin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. A small family gathering will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of BC would be appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019