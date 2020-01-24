Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. HASKELL. View Sign Obituary

On January 9, 2020, Mrs. Margaret (Coltart) Haskell, born April 17, 1943, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her brother William Coltart and sister, Joan Coltart along with many family and friends. Her devotion to family, generosity and thoughtfulness were always appreciated by those who knew her. She had an unbreakable spirit and infectious smile. Margaret touched the lives of the many students she taught in the Esquimalt/Victoria School District. Her passions included nature walks, travelling and kayaking.



At Margaret’s request, there will be no memorial service. Her last wishes were that as friends and family we would be at peace in knowing Margaret had a wonderful life and that we would celebrate life and think of her when we see the moon beam.

