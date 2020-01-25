Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. (Peggy) POSTUK. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Peggy. She died after a very brief illness surrounded by all her family. She was a profoundly independent woman and we are grateful that she was able to end her days living independently in her own home and enjoying life on her own terms.



She was born in Cranbrook in 1927, the middle of 5 children born to Harry and Lillian Caldwell. As she told it, her upbringing was idyllic and rich. She went to Normal School at Victoria College and after graduation travelled to Prince Rupert with her friend Moe to teach school. It was there that she met our father through his great friend Nick Pavlikis, who kept telling her “You have to meet my friend Pete.” The rest is history. They married in 1953, during dad’s last year of medical school, and then moved to Duncan where they raised their family.



Mum said that when she was a little girl she always wanted to “marry a doctor, live on a hill and be rich.” She would in later years joke that she married the doctor and lived on a hill but she was never rich. However, we would disagree. She was rich beyond measure. Her riches were her family, her friends and her community. She devoted herself to raising children, extending hospitality to anyone who needed a meal, maintaining family ties and nurturing grandchildren who brought her endless joy. She was each grandchild’s greatest defender and the deep love she showed them was absolutely reciprocated.



She will be dearly missed by us all. She was predeceased by her husband Peter and her siblings Helen, Jack and Bud. She is survived by her children: Jayne (Ric), Morley (Rob) and Peter (Sue) and her eight grandchildren: John (Stephanie), David, Christina, Jayne, Alison, Sam, Christopher and Jerek. As well she leaves behind her loving sister Lois Shold.



There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 at the Deep Cove Winery 1195 Chalet Road in North Saanich BC to which everyone is welcome.

