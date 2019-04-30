Predeceased by husband Kenneth and brother Harvey. Survived by children Roslyn (Mark), Robert (Joan) and Susan (Kerry), 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother Ken and niece Judith. Margaret lived her life with much enthusiasm, passion, determination and generosity. She held her family very close and will be remembered as a pioneer in early childhood education opening Christopher Robin preschool, a girl guide leader, an active choir member in the Anglican Church and a love for everything British. A serious car accident at the age of 80 stole the happiness of her latter years and challenged her faith.
She will be sadly missed by family and friends who take solace knowing she is finally at peace.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 30, 2019