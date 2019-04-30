Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Alice Cantwell. View Sign Obituary

Predeceased by husband Kenneth and brother Harvey. Survived by children Roslyn (Mark), Robert (Joan) and Susan (Kerry), 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother Ken and niece Judith. Margaret lived her life with much enthusiasm, passion, determination and generosity. She held her family very close and will be remembered as a pioneer in early childhood education opening Christopher Robin preschool, a girl guide leader, an active choir member in the Anglican Church and a love for everything British. A serious car accident at the age of 80 stole the happiness of her latter years and challenged her faith.



She will be sadly missed by family and friends who take solace knowing she is finally at peace.

Predeceased by husband Kenneth and brother Harvey. Survived by children Roslyn (Mark), Robert (Joan) and Susan (Kerry), 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother Ken and niece Judith. Margaret lived her life with much enthusiasm, passion, determination and generosity. She held her family very close and will be remembered as a pioneer in early childhood education opening Christopher Robin preschool, a girl guide leader, an active choir member in the Anglican Church and a love for everything British. A serious car accident at the age of 80 stole the happiness of her latter years and challenged her faith.She will be sadly missed by family and friends who take solace knowing she is finally at peace. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close