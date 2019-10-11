Margaret Ann FLEMING (August 11, 1936 - October 08, 2019)
Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Ann (Menzies) passed away at Victoria Hospice after a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Ann is survived by her husband James Watson and her children: Bryan (Micky), Brenda (Bill) and Robert (Michelle) and her sister Carole (Hlibka).

Born in Peterborough Ontario, Ann and Jim first moved to British Columbia in 1997.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Cherish at Central Park on Friday October 11th from 2-4.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 11, 2019
