JONES, Margaret Ann (nee Sheffield) Born November 9, 1932 in England and emigrating to Canada in 1963 with her husband Colin and children. Mum passed away in Victoria on April 27th, 2019. Colin, Mum's husband and soulmate died following a long illness 28 years ago which was a huge loss. Nevertheless, she picked herself up and was able to renew her love of life and compassion for those less fortunate. Mum loved and was loved by her children Ruth (and Keith), Sarah (and Bill), Karen (and Mark), Mark (and Amanda), her grandchildren Bronwen, James, Matthew, Adam, Tirion and Peter, her sister Audrey and family, her large extended family in the UK and New Zealand and of course, her dear friends. The family wish to thank Dr. Kevin Wylie, the staff of the Renal Unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and, in particular, Dr. Caroline Stigant for her incredible care and commitment to our mother. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 (Mum and Dad's 64th wedding anniversary) at 1:30pm at Christ Church Cathedral, Victoria. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, kind donations to Doctors without Borders or Christ Church Cathedral would be appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019