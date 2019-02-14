MOORE, Margaret Ann Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 22, 2019 while in Hospice, at the age of 79 years. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children; Brian (Gina), Karen (Brett), Deb, and grandchildren Jennifer, Greg and Tyler, along with many other family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Keith, and her siblings Ken, Ross, Florence and Lloyd. Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of life, on February 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific located at 505 Quayle Road, Victoria BC V9E 2J7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Hospice Society. Condolences and donations may be made by visiting www.earthsoption.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Moore.
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019