BUDGEON, Margaret Anne (Page) June 17, 1947 - November 23, 2019 Surrounded by her family and her beloved dogs, Marg passed away peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband, Harvard (2013) and survived by her sons Stephen (Andrea), Travis (Adriane), grandchildren Nolan, Ainsley and Emmeline and sister Barb (McKee). Marg will be always be remembered as a strong woman with a passion for helping others. Marg's positive attitude was contagious to everybody she came into contact with. Marg was a frequent volunteer at WildARC and supported animals in need wherever her travels took her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the WildARC to continue her legacy.





