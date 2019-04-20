Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Peggy) Bishop. View Sign

BISHOP, Margaret (Peggy) Born August 31, 1925 in Valleyfield, Quebec, Peggy passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on April 3, 2019 in Victoria General Hospital with her loving husband Frank by her side. She leaves her children, Dave Merrett (daughter-in-law Barb), Kathy Roy (son-in-law Steve), and Doug Merrett along with her grandchildren Jason, Tanya (Dan), Don, Cori (Chris); her seven great-grandchildren Madison, Brayden, Brittany, Taylor, Elizabeth, Hayden, Sofia; and her good friends Joanne and Diane. Peggy loved to travel and enjoyed many trips, especially her favourites to Hawaii and Barbados. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend and will be sadly missed by all who were part of her life. A private family memorial service will be held in honor of Peggy. We invite you to visit the guestbook at





BISHOP, Margaret (Peggy) Born August 31, 1925 in Valleyfield, Quebec, Peggy passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on April 3, 2019 in Victoria General Hospital with her loving husband Frank by her side. She leaves her children, Dave Merrett (daughter-in-law Barb), Kathy Roy (son-in-law Steve), and Doug Merrett along with her grandchildren Jason, Tanya (Dan), Don, Cori (Chris); her seven great-grandchildren Madison, Brayden, Brittany, Taylor, Elizabeth, Hayden, Sofia; and her good friends Joanne and Diane. Peggy loved to travel and enjoyed many trips, especially her favourites to Hawaii and Barbados. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend and will be sadly missed by all who were part of her life. A private family memorial service will be held in honor of Peggy. We invite you to visit the guestbook at www.remembering.ca to leave condolences, view photos, and share memories in remembrance of Peggy's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the S.P.C.A. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close