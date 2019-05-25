Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Blanche Kovacs. View Sign Obituary

KOVACS, Margaret Blanche August 17, 1927 - May 20, 2019 Released from this earth and called to be with her Lord, Margaret Blanche Kovacs (nee Mann) died in Victoria on May 20, 2019. To the world she may have been one lady, but to our family she was our world. She was 91 years of age, a compassionate physician, a champion debater, a world traveler/adventurer, an accomplished bridge player, a voracious reader, a master sudoku devotee, a dedicated mapper of genealogy and she was affectionately described as our "coupon queen." Most importantly, she was our Matriarch, our steadfast leader, who loved tenderly, listened attentively, and one who comforted, sustained and inspired us. Her life was rooted in love and her Faith was at her core. That Faith saw the invisible, believed the incredible, and endured the impossible at the end. Cherished wife of Michael Conrad Kovacs, and loving Mother to Michael Leslie Kovacs, Robert William Kovacs (Kathleen Caldwell), Colin Matthew Kovacs (Max Reidel), Colleen Margaret Kovacs (Michael Peachey), Mark John Kovacs (Heather Hawthorne), Paul Conrad Kovacs (predeceased) and proud Grandmother of Jeffrey Alexander Reimer. Predeceased by her parents, Victor James Mann and Catherine Mary Collins, siblings, Matthew George Mann and Victor William Mann and survived by her brother, Edward Gwynne Mann and numerous nieces and nephews. She was born in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Winnipeg. From there, she obtained her first degree, a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Manitoba. Thereafter, she achieved her Diploma in Education. Her years of teaching provided the requisite funds to attend medical school and in 1957 she and our Father graduated together from the Faculty of Medicine. Her yearbook notes that "while retaining that friendly touch, she held her own in a man's world". Initially Mum was drawn to family medicine but then followed our Father into the care of the mentally ill and tended to some of the weakest and most vulnerable members of our community. Her whole life was one of service to others. In her richly deserved retirement years, Victoria offered her nourishing friendships at the Newcomers Club and a community of faith at Holy Cross Parish. Friendship is one of the greatest gifts we can receive. Mum was a true friend, long sought, rarely found and forever treasured by so many. We gratefully acknowledge Monseigneur Lapierre who comforted Mum each week at Mass. Dressed in gentleness, Monseigneur was a reassuring signpost on the Way to God. An immeasurable debt of gratitude is owed to each Nurse, Health Care Worker, and Companion working on the Third Floor Humboldt Wing, whose countless acts of kindness, tender hearts, and endless patience enriched Mum's last days at Mount St. Mary Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Parish, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria at 11:00 am on Saturday June 1, 2019. "Some people will stay in our hearts forever"





