Margaret Brown

BROWN, Margaret 1919 - 2020 Margaret slipped quietly away on the evening of September 14, just a few short weeks after her 101st Birthday. Margaret was born in Saskatchewan, the youngest of four. Her love for prairie skies and open fields remained with her all her life. Margaret saw many changes during her lifetime and embraced them all, with the exception of microwave ovens. Margaret and her husband Clifford lived life to the fullest. They lived in Winnipeg, Indian Head, Minneapolis, Calgary, and Ottawa; finally settling in Victoria. They loved curling, dancing, travelling & camping, even crossing the Simpson desert in Australia in a 4-wheel drive in their later years. It was heartbreaking for Margaret when Cliff died in 1994, but she carried on with courage and created a new life for herself. Margaret wore many career hats during her working days, but considered her most important role to be that of wife, mother and grandmother. She was always there for her family. Her children Gary (Linda), Sue (Bill), Rob (Brenda), and two grandchildren, Kait (Tyler) and Ben will miss her great sense of humour, her energy, sense of adventure and constant loving presence in their lives. Margaret will be sadly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Margaret's family would like to thank the staff at both The Peninsula at Norgarden in Sidney and St. Charles Manor in Victoria for their compassion, kindness and care of Margaret in her later years.







