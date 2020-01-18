MORGAN, Margaret Catherine (nee Awalt) August 15, 1939 - January 9, 2020 Passed peacefully in the afternoon on Thursday, January 9, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Survived by her beloved mother Francis. Loving mother of Judy (Gary), Dawn (Dave), Rob (Anita), and Margie (Jeff). Proud nana of Krista (Josh), Kara (Will), Shavon, Chelsy (Mark), Robby (Hayley), Ashley (Randy), and J.J. and G-nan of Emma, Kylie, Jaxson, Parker and Luke. She will be fondly remembered by her sister Judy (Frank) as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by her father Peter; brothers Peter and Paul. She was a hard-worker and loved by many. She will be greatly missed by anyone whose lives she touched. The family would like express their deepest appreciation for the staff on 6D North at Victoria General Hospital. Friends and family will be received at Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood (317 Goldstream Ave), on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-8pm. Funeral Mass, 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary (798 Goldstream Ave), with a reception to follow at Sands Funeral Chapel-Colwood.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020