RAPATZ, Margaret Catherine It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Catherine Rapatz at Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care on May 3, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband of many years Willie, her three children Phillip (Swee Leng), Diane and Erik (Debbie), along with her devoted grandchildren Brandon and Jordan, for which she will always be Oma. She also leaves behind her step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Kimberley (Michael) and step-great-grandchildren, Michael, Amanda and Lily. Margaret or Woody as she was known by her old friends was born in Rossland on May 19, 1934. She moved to Victoria in 1952 and graduated St. Joseph's Nursing School in 1955. While Margaret retired from nursing in 1991 she never left it behind. She was always involved with the St Joseph's alumnae and would still frequently get together with her nursing classmates. She was proudest of her family and enjoyed her last days surrounded by them as well as all her friends. A special thanks needs to go to the volunteers and staff of Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care who made the last few weeks of her life as comfortable as possible both for her and her family. A Celebration of Life will be held with details to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Palliative Care of your local hospital. Condolences can be left at firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019