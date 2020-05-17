THOMPSON, Margaret Clara (Letnes) 1922 - 2020 Margaret passed quietly in her sleep on May 8. Dearly beloved wife, mother and friend she will be missed by those whose lives she touched. Thoughtful, caring and generous, Margaret was the youngest and last surviving member of the Peter Letnes family who farmed in the Scentgrass District, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by daughter Gladys, husband George, she is survived by daughter Esther, son-in-law Ken, grandson Gavin and son Leonard and daughter-in-law Jane. No service, however, a remembrance to a charity of your choice is a kind gesture.







