Margaret E. CIKALIUK
May 21, 1936 - July 22, 2020
Cikaliuk, Margaret of Comox Valley and formerly of Vegreville, AB passed away suddenly on July 22 to join the love of her life Harry on his Birthday. Marge was an outgoing and energetic "energizer bunny" who lived life to the fullest. After raising her children she went to work with her husband as business owners of The Big Scoop Restaurant in Campbell River for 8 years. In retirement she became an avid golfer and Member of Sunnydale Golf Club in Courtenay. In the off season it was Mexican Train and the Casino and lunching with the ladies. She also enjoyed traveling to warm climates with family and friends. She was an active member in the community with the Kinettes. Marge enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids and many dear life long friends. She will be deeply missed by her son Perry and daughter Chris (Mark) grandchildren Devin and Haley. She is survived by her sister Renie (Charles). Margaret was predeceased by her parents Alex and Helen, brothers Edward, Stanley, Gus and Archie and sisters Anne and Sonny.

Thank you to Dr Benson her family physician and the Physicians and RN's at the Royal Jubilee Hospital Coronary Care Unit for their outstanding care.

No Celebration of Life will be held at this time.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
