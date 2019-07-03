Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. FRANCIS. View Sign Obituary

FRANCIS, Margaret 'Peg' Elizabeth, nee Gatrell, died on June 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, after a long productive life. She is survived by her children, Joyce McMenamon (Paul), Ken, Don (Tracy Petereit), Gord (Jody), and grandchildren Connor (Amanda), Zoe, Joel (Kelsey), Clay, Mikayla, Skye and step-granddaughter Michelle and great-grandchildren Onya, Marley, Roman, Nina and Walker. She will also be missed by her sister Marjory (Ells) Hugh and brother David (Rita) Gatrell, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a big fan base from her church and hobby painting circles. Peg was predeceased by her husband, Fred, in 2003. Her family and friends will miss her generous heart, observant witticisms, and thoughtful kindness. And her prolific paintings, the PFO's - Peggy Francis Originals! She was a wonderful example of a good person and captured Spock's blessing to 'live long and prosper'. A Celebration of Life will be held in July. Online condolences are available at Earth's Option. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayside House, 550 Foul Bay Rd, Victoria, BC V8S 4H1.

FRANCIS, Margaret 'Peg' Elizabeth, nee Gatrell, died on June 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, after a long productive life. She is survived by her children, Joyce McMenamon (Paul), Ken, Don (Tracy Petereit), Gord (Jody), and grandchildren Connor (Amanda), Zoe, Joel (Kelsey), Clay, Mikayla, Skye and step-granddaughter Michelle and great-grandchildren Onya, Marley, Roman, Nina and Walker. She will also be missed by her sister Marjory (Ells) Hugh and brother David (Rita) Gatrell, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a big fan base from her church and hobby painting circles. Peg was predeceased by her husband, Fred, in 2003. Her family and friends will miss her generous heart, observant witticisms, and thoughtful kindness. And her prolific paintings, the PFO's - Peggy Francis Originals! She was a wonderful example of a good person and captured Spock's blessing to 'live long and prosper'. A Celebration of Life will be held in July. Online condolences are available at Earth's Option. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayside House, 550 Foul Bay Rd, Victoria, BC V8S 4H1. Published in The Times Colonist on July 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close