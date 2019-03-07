Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. HUGHES. View Sign

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Margaret Elizabeth Hughes. Margaret leaves behind her loving husband Darrell (Dude) Hughes. She will be greatly missed by her children Reg, Sue, Deb, Louie, Marge and Lavonne; stepchildren Darlene, Sharlene, Henry and their families.



Margaret and Dude were married over thirty five years where they shared many adventures on the farm in Elnora, raising kids, cattle, donkeys and other creatures. They spent many days travelling and exploring the back roads of Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Canadian North. The final chapter in her story has been written, we have enjoyed being part of her book.

