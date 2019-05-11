Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. McDONALD. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Eleanor McDonald (Forsman) after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Al, daughter Andrea (Damian), granddaughters Loralei, Paige, and Hadley, her brother Robert Forsman and a large extended family.



The family wishes to thank everyone at Glenwarren Lodge for their wonderful care of Margaret in her final years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation. No service by request.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019

