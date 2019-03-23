Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. Milne. View Sign

Margaret passed away peacefully at Douglas Care Community on March 19. Survived by her daughter Betty, son Bill, brother David (Marlene) of Oshawa, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband Bill in 2005. Margaret attended U of T, where she met Bill. They married in 1949 and settled in Ottawa for a few years, before being transferred to Victoria. Over the years, Margaret served on the executives of the University Women's Club, the Canadian Club, the alumni association of U of T, and Chapter AI of PEO. She had a full life, travelling all over the world, enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and had a deep love of family. She will be remembered for her smile and laughter and caring way. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Douglas Care Community for their care and compassion for the last 7 years. No service by request.

