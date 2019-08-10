Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. Scott. View Sign Obituary

Margaret (Peggy) Scott (nee Fletcher) passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion. Margaret Emily was born on May 8, 1933 in Hoylake, Cheshire, England. She fondly remembered growing up in Hoylake and enjoying her parents' fish & chip shop. Margaret travelled with her parents, following her father's career in the military. Margaret eventually settled in Canada with her parents and it was here that she met her husband, Peter. She enjoyed a long career at BC Forest Products and the friendships she formed there.



Margaret's taste for fish & chips remained throughout her life, and she pursued her interests in travel, watching tennis and doll collecting.



Margaret is predeceased by her parents; Margaret and George Fletcher, her only child, David Fletcher, and her husband of 48 years, Peter Scott. She is survived by 3 step-children, Donald Scott, Julie Smalley and Laurel Scott who all share memories of their time with Margaret and their father, Peter.



There will be no service for Margaret, rather a private ceremony of spreading her ashes.



A special thanks go out to Mary Burgess and Louise Campsall who spent many hours over the last four years caring for Margaret and bringing joy and laughter into her life. We thank them for the love they shared with Margaret. The staff at the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion is also thanked for their care of Margaret.

