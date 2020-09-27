1/1
Margaret E. WILLIAMS
March 18, 1917 - September 11, 2020
Margaret Edna (Peggy) Williams, nee Simpson, born March 18th, 1917 in the Vananda Opera House (then the Colombia Hospital.)

Peggy's parents Arthur and Margaret Simpson immigrated to Canada from England with their son Harold in 1912 and moved to the mining town of Vananda two years later. When Peggy was six, the family moved to Blubber Bay on Texada where Arthur worked for the Pacific Lime Company.

Peggy was sent to Vancouver to finish high school and, after secretarial training, worked in Pacific Lime's Vancouver office until she married John Templeton Williams who was in the Canadian Air force. Three months after the birth of daughter Judith in 1940, they were posted to Uuclelet on West Vancouver Island where Jack worked at the seaplane base.

When Jack was sent overseas, Peggy took Judy to Texada to stay with Arthur and Margaret near her brother Harold, his wife Laura and their daughter Dorothy. After the war, Peggy managed with considerable skill the Air force-mandated moves to Deep Cove, Vancouver, New Westminster, Fort Nelson, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Ottawa, Colorado Springs and Victoria. After Jack's death she resided at Berwick House, Royal Oak, Saanich, for 11 years.

Peggy's ashes will be privately scattered as she wished. Her life will be memorialized in the publication: Why My Mother Was Born in an Opera House written on the occasion of her 90th birthday. Judith Williams is Peggy's daughter.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
