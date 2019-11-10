Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. ZAVITZ. View Sign Obituary

Marnie left us on November 6, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on February 4, 1927 in Windsor, Ont. Mom said she was grateful for her 92 years and especially her last 2 years living at the Alexander Mackie with all her new friends. She loved Club Mackie. Marnie is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Frank C. Zavitz in 2015. She leaves behind her kids; Sue Zavitz of Victoria; Warren Zavitz of Regina; Craig Zavitz of Courtenay; Nancy Zavitz-Rosin (Brian Pickford) of Victoria; Wendy (Russ) Gee of Calgary; and Beth (David) Fraleigh of Forest, Ont. Marnie and Frank are blessed with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mom was a 25 year member of the Metchosin Tops Club and had great fun and friendship with her club. We wish to thank all the wonderful people at Club Mackie who were so kind to Mom and made her years there very happy. The family also wish a special thank you to Dr. Vanessa Young - you rock! In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Salvation Army Canada, they are a great supporter of those in need.

Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 10, 2019

