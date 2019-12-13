FYFE, Margaret Elaine May 12, 1924 - December 8, 2019 Margaret Fyfe (nee Gronsdahl) passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC at Saanich Peninsula Hospital after her 95 1/2 year old heart gave out. Predeceased by husband, Warner and survived by sons, Richard (Karen), Gordon (Lucie), Murray (Shara) and Brent (Maria); grandchildren, Margaret (Paul), Martin (Julia), Sean (Clare), Alexander, Emilie (Gabriel), Patrick, Thomas, Benjamin, Murray and Bridget; great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Caleb, Ella and Lydia, and sister-in law Alma (Leo). Margaret trained as a registered nurse at Regina Grey Nuns and worked for many years at the Royal Jubilee and Gorge Road Hospitals. Many thanks to the staff at Amica on the Gorge, where Mom spent much of 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria, BC, where she and Warner were long time members. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019