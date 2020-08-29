HOOVER, Margaret Eli Margaret Eli Hoover (also known as Margaret Chester), passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in Victoria, BC at the age of 88. Margaret was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on July 21, 1932, the first Canadian born child of Danish immigrants, Christian and Kristina Henriksen. The family relocated to the Kootenay region of BC when Margaret was a year old. Margaret started her working career as a secretary and grew it over the years through hard work and continuing education until she became a professional human resources practitioner. She culminated her career as a successful independent business owner providing HR services in Vancouver for her last 10 working years before retirement. Margaret was an avid gardener creating a beautiful garden at her West Vancouver home and attaining the status of Master Gardener, volunteering many hours mentoring others across the Lower Mainland. Margaret was very proud of her Danish roots, travelling to Denmark many times during her adult life, connecting with her family there. In addition to passing on this love of Denmark to her children and grandchildren she kept her Danish connection alive through membership in the Danish Lutheran Church of Vancouver and volunteering on the Board and as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Dania Home Society in Burnaby, for which she had a particular passion. Her exercise group, the Better Bones Bunch, became a beloved social group and she often hosted them at her home for one of her fabulous meals. She was an amazing cook and entertainer and her many, many friends can attest to the wonderful, welcoming evenings spent in her home. In 2018, Margaret and her husband Stan relocated to Victoria. Margaret will be missed by her loving husband Stan Chester, children Randy (Gloria), Cheryl (Gary), Lori (David), Patti (John), and step-daughter Tsan, brother William, sisters Olga and Mary (Chuck), grandchildren Seanna, Sarah (Dan), Rob (Amber), Neil, Paul (Jennifer), Melissa (Blair), Daniel (Carla), Zoe, Devon, Phoebe, Kaden and Corbin, great-grandchildren Ashley, Noah, Skyler, Harlin, Henry, Everett, Violet, Sophie, Maddy and Kellan, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Kris and brother Aksel. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful nurses, doctors and health care aids on the oncology ward, 8 south, at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.earthsoption.com