Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth McCallum. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

McCALLUM, Margaret Elizabeth It is with overbearing sadness and grief that we announce the passing of Margaret Elizabeth McCallum on February 21, 2020 at Sidney Care Home. Margaret is survived by her husband, James Bruce McCallum; daughter, Susan; three sons, Stephen, Malcolm and Duncan; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another on the way. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, friend and matriarch. Art, music, quilting, enjoying nature, sailing and cooking were but a few of her many activities. She was born on June 1, 1937 in Minnedosa, Manitoba. While young, Margaret moved to Victoria with her mother Mary Vann and sister Evelynne. They settled in the downtown core where the girls attended school. Upon graduating she chose a career in nursing and enrolled in St. Joseph's School of Nursing, affiliated with Victoria General Hospital. Immediately upon graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1959 she married her fiancé Bruce and thus joined the clan McCallum where she quickly became a cherished and respected member. She achieved her RN BSN in 1980 and with that went on to managing long-term care facilities. Following retirement, Margaret pursued her interest in quilting and developed a detailed sewing room where a number of fine works were drawn up, cut out and sewn to become works of art and used in home decorations and bedding covers. She also, with her husband, took with delight to sailing. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens Funeral Home, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. The family invites Margaret's loved ones to attend. Special thanks to the staff of Sydney Care Home for their support, care, and attention. Condolences may be offered to the family at







McCALLUM, Margaret Elizabeth It is with overbearing sadness and grief that we announce the passing of Margaret Elizabeth McCallum on February 21, 2020 at Sidney Care Home. Margaret is survived by her husband, James Bruce McCallum; daughter, Susan; three sons, Stephen, Malcolm and Duncan; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another on the way. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, friend and matriarch. Art, music, quilting, enjoying nature, sailing and cooking were but a few of her many activities. She was born on June 1, 1937 in Minnedosa, Manitoba. While young, Margaret moved to Victoria with her mother Mary Vann and sister Evelynne. They settled in the downtown core where the girls attended school. Upon graduating she chose a career in nursing and enrolled in St. Joseph's School of Nursing, affiliated with Victoria General Hospital. Immediately upon graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1959 she married her fiancé Bruce and thus joined the clan McCallum where she quickly became a cherished and respected member. She achieved her RN BSN in 1980 and with that went on to managing long-term care facilities. Following retirement, Margaret pursued her interest in quilting and developed a detailed sewing room where a number of fine works were drawn up, cut out and sewn to become works of art and used in home decorations and bedding covers. She also, with her husband, took with delight to sailing. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens Funeral Home, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. The family invites Margaret's loved ones to attend. Special thanks to the staff of Sydney Care Home for their support, care, and attention. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close