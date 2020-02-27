McCALLUM, Margaret Elizabeth It is with overbearing sadness and grief that we announce the passing of Margaret Elizabeth McCallum on February 21, 2020 at Sidney Care Home. Margaret is survived by her husband, James Bruce McCallum; daughter, Susan; three sons, Stephen, Malcolm and Duncan; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another on the way. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, friend and matriarch. Art, music, quilting, enjoying nature, sailing and cooking were but a few of her many activities. She was born on June 1, 1937 in Minnedosa, Manitoba. While young, Margaret moved to Victoria with her mother Mary Vann and sister Evelynne. They settled in the downtown core where the girls attended school. Upon graduating she chose a career in nursing and enrolled in St. Joseph's School of Nursing, affiliated with Victoria General Hospital. Immediately upon graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1959 she married her fiancé Bruce and thus joined the clan McCallum where she quickly became a cherished and respected member. She achieved her RN BSN in 1980 and with that went on to managing long-term care facilities. Following retirement, Margaret pursued her interest in quilting and developed a detailed sewing room where a number of fine works were drawn up, cut out and sewn to become works of art and used in home decorations and bedding covers. She also, with her husband, took with delight to sailing. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens Funeral Home, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. The family invites Margaret's loved ones to attend. Special thanks to the staff of Sydney Care Home for their support, care, and attention. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020