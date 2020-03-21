Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Estelle SIMS. View Sign Obituary

Margaret Sims passed away in a Victoria Hospital March 12th, 2020. Born November 7th, 1925 in the USA; came to Canada with her parents, Hazel and James Goodin at the age of 4. She married Ennis Boyce (died 1972), had two children, Brock (passed away in a plane accident in 1991) and Beverley Ann, now residing in Otter Point, Vancouver Island, BC.



Margaret had a colourful and interesting life in her nursing career. She received the Medical Award in graduating. She specialized in the Operations Room in her later years. She always led an active life in Church, School and community activities. She married Lorne Sims in 1983 and spent several years cruising the World. Lorne died in 2001. She moved to Victoria, BC in 2007 and enjoyed her later years in stunning Victoria. First in an apartment and later in Parkwood Place, a beautiful retirement home. She will be sadly missed, especially by her daughter.



Margaret will be cremated and returned to Ottawa and buried with her husband, Lorne. Her burial service will be at the Arbor Memorial Gardens in Nepean. This service will be performed at a later date when the Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

