BRADFIELD, Margaret (Peg) Ethel (née Cooke) It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Margaret (Peg) Ethel Bradfield (née Cooke), at home and surrounded by her family, on September 5th, 2020. Born in Vancouver on October 14, 1922, Peg had a varied childhood between Rhode Island, California and West Point Grey. After highschool graduation, Peg met Albert Bradfield and they were married in Toronto in 1943. A few years later they moved to Trail before settling in View Royal to raise their four children by the ocean. Peg and Albert relocated to Edmonton in the 1970's and Peg attended MacEwan University to pursue a career in library science. She very much enjoyed her role as a medical librarian at the Alberta Ministry of Health until her retirement in the mid-1980's. Not keen to slow down in retirement, Peg and Albert built their own home in the pine forests of Bowser which Peg dubbed "Far Foodle". After Albert's passing in 1997, Peg lived for 23 years at her home in Courtenay, where she enjoyed a rich social and intellectual life until her passing at age 97. An enthusiastic and lifelong learner, Peg earned an A+ in an online geology course at age 88 and greatly enjoyed attending Elder College until fall 2019. Her after class lunches with book club friends Rose and Frances were a highlight of her week. Peg's eclectic and wide-ranging interests were evident in the hundreds of books prominently displayed in her home. Always up for adventure, at age 80 Peg drove on her own to Inuvik and later dipped her toe in the Arctic Ocean at Tuktoyaktuk. Her hobbies were as diverse as scuba diving, kayaking, wool spinning and weaving, playing piano and Scottish chanter, jewelry making, rock collecting, Icelandic sweater knitting and learning Cantonese. She loved the water, and was still lake swimming only 6 weeks before she passed away. Peg's delightful and witty sense of humour, limitless curiosity and positive attitude will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Peg is survived by her children Caroline, Cynthia Dinter (Bernie), Charlotte, Eric (Sheila), two grandchildren David White (Julie) and Tamara Dinter, and her dear cat Will. Peg's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Classic Life Care for assisting Peg's independent life at her home, and their professional and caring support during her final days. No service by request.







