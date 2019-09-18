Margaret Ethel Renouf Swan

Obituary

SWAN, Margaret Ethel Renouf 6 December 1931 - 9 September 2019 Margaret was born to Nellie and Stanley Renouf in Albany, California, the youngest of their six children. She quietly slipped away in Duncan, BC. She married Leonard Swan and they went on to have Joanelle, Brian, Wendy, and Reginald. Grandchildren followed--Alisa, Janina, Anja, Bill, and Kristy--and then one great grandchild: Silas. They were her pride and joy! The legacy of Margaret's kind spirit, passion for nature, and love of reading and learning, will live on through them. We're going to miss her warm-heartedness, respect for wildlife and wild places, sense of humour, and her regal wave to all who she passed in her wheelchair. Marg always enjoyed a "cuppa" so come join us at a Memorial Tea to be held on 21 September at 2 pm at Mill Bay Baptist Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to: Sierra Club Canada or Oxfam.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
