PATRICK, Margaret Ethne (Davies) Leigh Margaret passed away June 30, 2020, at 87 years young. Born in Brazil (where her father was stationed) raised in Argentina and England, she became a Canadian citizen in the late 70s. Margaret married second husband Kenneth Patrick in 1982, and they relocated from Ottawa to Victoria, enjoying a happy life together until Ken's passing in 2002. Margaret's beautiful garden, a source of great pleasure and pride, was a reflection of her attention to detail and design and where she expended a great deal of her boundless energy. She was always a planner and a doer. With regards to her garden, if she thought a retaining wall needed work or she bought a new tree that needed placing somewhere, she'd haul the rocks and dig the planting hole herself! Margaret was a serious walker, often in the company of her beloved miniature Schnauzers Buddy and Spike. She was a long time member of many social groups and loved to travel and collect momentos of the many countries she visited. Margaret loved to entertain, planning her menus carefully and setting a beautiful table, and was always impeccably dressed. She enjoyed British television and had a pun-y sense of humor! Margaret is survived by her three daughters: Cynthia (Paul), Deborah (Jim), Amanda (Graham); grandchildren Wyatt, Madeleine, Genevieve, Olivia; great-grandson Abel, and dear friend Ted Chambers, and family. Many thanks to Faith Collins for all your help, and to Margaret's friends who so thoughtfully planted Mum's favourite red Geraniums on her patio for her to enjoy in her last weeks. A funeral and Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced once Pandemic restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada, and the Canadian Cancer Society in Margaret's name. Please enjoy a glass of red wine or a strong cup of tea with a little chocolate, and remember Margaret. We love and miss you Mum.







