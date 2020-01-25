HALTON, Margaret April 20, 1928 - January 18, 2020 Margaret died peacefully at the age of 91 in Sidney, BC. She grew up in Waterloo, Quebec, and was a graduate of Stanstead and Macdonald Colleges. Margaret taught in Montreal, Hudson and Arvida, Quebec and later in Birmingham and Luton, England while her husband Noel pursued a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering on an Athlone Fellowship. Family was the centre of her life, and she was also an active member of her communities, making lifelong friends in Arvida, Kitimat, North Vancouver and Sidney. Left to remember her are her husband of 65 years Noel, son Geoffrey, daughter Martha, brother Roy Parkes and his partner Janet Surrett. She will be profoundly missed and the void in our hearts will be filled with loving remembrance of her kindness, generosity, humour and family meals. She made the world a better place. A Memorial Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm. At her wishes, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Saanich Peninsula Hospital or a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020