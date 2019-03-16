GARNER HUGHES, Margaret Helen (nee Dobrocky) On March 1, 2019, Margaret passed peacefully in her sleep at Glenwarren Lodge in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 84 after a prolonged battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. A self directed, predominantly independent person, Margaret began her career as a teacher, which she loved and never forgot, before becoming a partner with her brother, John, at Dobrocky Seatech, an oceanographic company. Margaret had many passions including: travelling the world, supporting the arts, and as a member of the P.E.O, (Philanthropic Education Organization), whose primary focus is providing educational opportunities for female students world wide. Margaret also created a scholarship program after the death of her brother through the John J. Dobrocky Scholarship Fund at the University of Victoria. Margaret is survived by her three children: Deena (John), Lisa (Tim) and Trent (Dina) plus her wonderful grandchildren: Bria, Maren, Kiara, Dominik, Victoria and great-grandchild, Leila. Although no service is planned, a Memorial gathering will be arranged sometime this summer, or it is hoped that each one of Margaret's friends will celebrate her life in whatever manner they may have shared with her. She will be missed. If desired, donations may be made to the John J. Dobrocky Scholarship Fund at the University of Victoria, or the B.C. Cancer Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019