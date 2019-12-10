Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret I. CHISHOLM. View Sign Obituary

Margaret was born February 24, 1933 in Castor, Alberta and lived on Pender Island. She spent time between Sidney and Pender in later years enjoying the warmth of Sidney in the winter.



Margaret was the youngest of 7 children all of whom were born and raised twenty years earlier. Margaret was a late gift from God to her parents Henry and Stella Dunington.



Margaret is survived by her two older sisters Ethel 97 of Kentucky and Verna 105 of Parksville and their families. Margaret was predeceased by her brothers Clarence-1999, Clayton-1982, Stanley-1976 and Jack-1978.



Margaret is survived by her 5 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 2 great granddaughters and 3 great grandsons.



Margaret was with her sons Bruce, Dean and Hugh during her last days at Saan Penn with special thanks to those that were able to stop by during her short stay there and The Royal Jubilee in Victoria.



Margaret was diagnosed with an inoperable heart problem 10 years ago and was told to not expect more than 5 years of life. She went another 5 years and during that time was reunited with her granddaughter Alixe and Great-Granddaughter Anna. She loved to talk about horses with Alixe, and always enjoyed her time in Bragg Creek with her own horses in Alberta back in the 1970's.



In lieu of flowers donations to Victoria Hospital Foundation at



https://www.victoriahf.ca/donate/

Margaret was born February 24, 1933 in Castor, Alberta and lived on Pender Island. She spent time between Sidney and Pender in later years enjoying the warmth of Sidney in the winter.Margaret was the youngest of 7 children all of whom were born and raised twenty years earlier. Margaret was a late gift from God to her parents Henry and Stella Dunington.Margaret is survived by her two older sisters Ethel 97 of Kentucky and Verna 105 of Parksville and their families. Margaret was predeceased by her brothers Clarence-1999, Clayton-1982, Stanley-1976 and Jack-1978.Margaret is survived by her 5 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 2 great granddaughters and 3 great grandsons.Margaret was with her sons Bruce, Dean and Hugh during her last days at Saan Penn with special thanks to those that were able to stop by during her short stay there and The Royal Jubilee in Victoria.Margaret was diagnosed with an inoperable heart problem 10 years ago and was told to not expect more than 5 years of life. She went another 5 years and during that time was reunited with her granddaughter Alixe and Great-Granddaughter Anna. She loved to talk about horses with Alixe, and always enjoyed her time in Bragg Creek with her own horses in Alberta back in the 1970's.In lieu of flowers donations to Victoria Hospital Foundation at Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close