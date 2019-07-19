Margaret Jean Baxter (nee Campbell) passed away peacefully May 29th, 2019. She is reunited with her parents Andrew and Elsie May Charlotte Gomm Campbell, her husband Orville Baxter, her sister Kay Campbell Silzer and 'the boys', her brothers, George (Colleen), Stewart (Sylvia), Roy (Norma) and Wilbur (Mildred). Margaret grew up and married Orville in Regina, at which time they moved to Ocean Falls and then Victoria. Margaret worked at the Golden Sheaf Bakery in Victoria for 28 years until she retired to Sooke in 1988.
Margaret is survived by one sister-in-law, Norma Campbell, and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret spoke often of the historic Klondike Trail and her hike from Skagway Alaska through the Chilkoot Pass in 1997. She had a quick wit and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering with the good folks at Sooke Seniors and the Contact Cupboard.
It was Margaret's wish that flowers be gratefully declined with donations made to the Sooke Contact Centre. Join us in a celebration of her life, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00, Sooke Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd Box 337, Sooke, BC.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 19, 2019